Woman arrested after causing crash with APS pole

UPDATE (11:14 AM): According to the Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD), Yuma High School is experiencing a power outage as a result from early Monday morning's crash.

Because of this, YUHSD says the school was dismissed at 9:30 a.m., with buses picking up students and running their "regular routes to their homes."

In the meantime, students would be on the "the Instructional Time Model (ITM)" for the remainder of the day, and would be "learning from home on Canvas."

That and teachers would "have the E-Learning button on the top of their Canvas homepage, so students can submit" their attendance, but the students "are only required to take attendance once."

In addition, YUHSD says, "All after-school activities and events on campus are cancelled," and that "school is expected to resume as regularly scheduled on Tuesday."

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced the arrest of a woman in connection to a crash involving an Arizona Public Service (APS) pole.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 12:40 a.m. Monday in the area of W. 3rd Street and S. 7th Avenue.

YPD says the woman, 30, was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram eastbound on W. 3rd Street when the "vehicle collided with a parked Jeep Wrangler, causing the Jeep" to crash into the APS pole, causing a power outage in the area.

YPD says the woman was arrested and booked for criminal damage and extreme DUI.

The investigation remains ongoing and if anyone has any information regarding the crash, call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.