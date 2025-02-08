Skip to Content
Crashes

Wreckage from missing Alaska plane found

By ,
today at 10:47 AM
Published 10:58 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A missing plane with 10 people aboard was found crashed in Alaska on Friday, marking the end of search and rescue efforts.

It comes a day after the plane left for Nome and never arrived, and the Coast Guard said there are believed to be no survivors.

According to officials, the Bering Air Cessna Caravan took off from Unalakleet on the east coast of Norton Sound in western Alaska.

The wreckage of the plane was found approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome, and three people were found dead inside, according to officials.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said it is launching a team to investigate the crash.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

