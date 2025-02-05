Car crashes are costing the state a pretty penny



YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent study by Advocates of Highway and Auto Safety, they say car crashes are costing the state of Arizona nearly $6 billion a year in 2024 and 2025.

"The biggest takeaway is that Arizona state lawmakers need to get to work and enact some new state some new traffic safety laws in the upcoming legislative session, including an improved seat belt law, an all rider motorcycle helmet law, and team Graduated Driver Licensing laws, and lastly, Child Passenger Safety laws," said Cathy Chase the President of Advocates of Highway and Auto Safety.