Skip to Content
Crashes

Car crashes are costing the state a pretty penny

NBC
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 4:37 PM


YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - According to a recent study by Advocates of Highway and Auto Safety, they say car crashes are costing the state of Arizona nearly $6 billion a year in 2024 and 2025.

"The biggest takeaway is that Arizona state lawmakers need to get to work and enact some new state some new traffic safety laws in the upcoming legislative session, including an improved seat belt law, an all rider motorcycle helmet law, and team Graduated Driver Licensing laws, and lastly, Child Passenger Safety laws," said Cathy Chase the President of Advocates of Highway and Auto Safety.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content