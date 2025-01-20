At least one dead in multi-vehicle crash in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - At least one person was killed following a multi-vehicle collision in San Francisco over the weekend.
Emergency responders received a call shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday about the collision in the area of Sixth and Harrison Streets.
They say seven vehicles and eight people were involved in the collision.
One person and a dog were pronounced dead, and several others were injured.
According to a spokesperson, one of the vehicles involved was a self-driving Waymo car which was damaged, but its involvement in the crash is not yet known.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.