One dead in car crash, investigation ongoing

today at 10:31 AM
Published 1:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is investigating a crash that left one man dead.

In a press release, the crash happened on Friday before 5:00 p.m. in the area of S. Avenue E and W. Clip Street.

YCSO says a 1984 Jeep Scrambler was driving "eastbound on Clip Street from Avenue E when, for unknown reasons," the Jeep veered off the road and "rolled over into a farm field."

YCSO says field workers reported the crash and "attempted to render aid to the driver who was unresponsive," but YCSO's deputies and Rural Metro Fire Department (RMFD) arrived on scene and "continued to perform life-saving measures," but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

YCSO says the driver was identified as 78-year-old Douglas Lee of Yuma, and that next of kin was notified.

While alcohol did not factor in the crash, the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information on the crash, call YCSO at (928) 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit YCSO's website to submit an anonymous tip.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samuel Kirk

