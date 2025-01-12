CHP investigates wrong way fatal crash

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A tragic wrong way crash on Interstate 8 (I-8) has claimed a life this weekend.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) El Centro confirmed, in a Facebook post, that the crash happened Saturday at around 5:15 a.m.

CHP El Centro said their officers and Caltrans personnel worked to clear the lanes as they were blocked, and traffic was diverted to SR 98.

The crash remains under investigation and KYMA will keep you updated on this developing story.