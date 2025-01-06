Skip to Content
Small plane in California crashes into trees and bushes

today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:35 AM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small plane crashed into trees and bushes in the backyard of a Los Angeles area home Monday morning.

The plane was identified by the fire department as a single-engine cessna, which went down in the in a neighborhood northeast of Downtown Los Angeles.

Two people were helped out of the plane and no injuries were reported, according to the sheriff's department.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was in the house.

First responders say before the crash, the pilot issued a mayday call indicating an in-flight emergency, but the nature of the emergency is not yet clear.

