Crashes

One dead in motorcycle crash, CHP investigates

KYMA
today at 1:27 PM
Published 1:52 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating a crash that left one teen dead.

In a press release, the crash happened at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday when a 17-year-old boy from Calexico was riding a 2013 Yamaha Raptor quad motorcycle "eastbound on a dirt road paralleling the Central Main Canal east of Bowker Road."

CHP says the victim crashed into the Briar Canal due to the teen's "unsafe speed," where he died at the scene.

CHP also says the Imperial County Coroner's Office responded to the area and took the victim's body, adding that they will release his identity once the office notifies the family.

Additionally, CHP says the victim was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash, and it is not known if impairment "was a factor in the crash."

The crash remains under investigation, CHP says.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

