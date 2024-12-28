One child injured in crash, reported to be in serious but stable condition

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that left a child injured.

In a press release, the crash happened Friday at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue 3E and East County 16th Street.

YPD says a 31-year-old woman was driving a silver Acura TSX, with a passenger in tow, eastbound on E. County 16th Street, "approaching South Avenue 3E," when the vehicle ran a stop sign.

As a result, YPD says a white RAM 1500, traveling northbound on S. Avenue 3E, and was driven by a 63-year-old man, "collided with the Acura TSX."

YPD says both drivers were taken to Onvida Health with minor injuries, while the passenger of the Acura TSX, a four-year-old girl, "was only restrained by a regular seatbelt and not in a proper child safety seat."

The child was taken to a Phoenix hospital in serious, but stable condition, YPD says adding that the woman "will be long-formed for review of charges."

YPD adds that neither speed, nor alcohol factored in the crash.

If anyone has information about the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700, or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.