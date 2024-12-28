Skip to Content
Crashes

One child injured in crash, reported to be in serious but stable condition

Google Maps
By ,
today at 1:29 PM
Published 1:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) is investigating a crash that left a child injured.

In a press release, the crash happened Friday at around 6:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue 3E and East County 16th Street.

YPD says a 31-year-old woman was driving a silver Acura TSX, with a passenger in tow, eastbound on E. County 16th Street, "approaching South Avenue 3E," when the vehicle ran a stop sign.

As a result, YPD says a white RAM 1500, traveling northbound on S. Avenue 3E, and was driven by a 63-year-old man, "collided with the Acura TSX."

YPD says both drivers were taken to Onvida Health with minor injuries, while the passenger of the Acura TSX, a four-year-old girl, "was only restrained by a regular seatbelt and not in a proper child safety seat."

The child was taken to a Phoenix hospital in serious, but stable condition, YPD says adding that the woman "will be long-formed for review of charges."

YPD adds that neither speed, nor alcohol factored in the crash.

If anyone has information about the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700, or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Injury Collision Avenue 3E and Co 16th Street 24-74127Download

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content