One woman dead following hit-and-run crash

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Police Department (BPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that resulted in a woman's death.

In a press release, BPD responded to reports of a crash "involving a pedestrian" that happened "at the intersection of Western Avenue and J Street" before 7:00pm Monday.

When they arrived, BPD says an officer found an elderly woman severely injured, and was then taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

BPD says the vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene, and is described as a dark-colored Dodge Charger driven by "a white male adult," and has damage to the windshield and a missing driver's side mirror.

The investigation is ongoing, and if anyone has any information regarding the case, call BPD at (760) 344-2111.