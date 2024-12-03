Skip to Content
Airplane crashes on a Utah freeway, causing a multi-car crash

today at 10:40 AM
Published 10:49 AM

PAYSON, Utah (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An airplane made an emergency landing on a Utah freeway Monday night, causing a multi-car crash.

The small aircraft went down onto the the northbound lanes of I-15 near Payson just after 8:00 p.m.

Officials said the plane appeared to suffer from engine failure. The aircraft collided with a total of five cars on the roadway.

There were no injuries reports for the passengers inside the plane, but four others were transported to the hospital with moderate to critical injuries.

The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed while the plane was cleared from the scene.

