Three people injured after a small plane crashes near a dragstrip

POMONA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A small plane crashed near a dragstrip in Pomona, California Sunday.

Footage captured shows the single-engine plane just above the fence line and then dropping down, crashing into the crowded parking lot, hitting several vehicles.

It happened at the National Hot Rod Association's Drag Racing Finals at the Pomona Fairgrounds, just 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

The pilot and three passengers were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.

Authorities say the plane was headed to an airport about three miles away.

No word what caused the plane to crash.