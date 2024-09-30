San Diego search and rescue task force members involved in serious accident

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of a San Diego search and rescue task force were involved in a serious accident over the weekend while heading to North Carolina to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

"It's devastating for the members. It's one of our own," said James Gaboury, Assistant Fire Chief for the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD).

A spokesperson with San Diego Fire-Rescue says three of their members were traveling together in a F-350 truck when they crashed on East Highway 20 at 2:45am Central Standard Time, near the border of Texas and Louisiana.

They say all three members were airlifted to the Louisiana State University Hospital in Louisiana with serious injuries.

"It's obviously a very serious incident and I ask that San Diegans keep each one of these firefighters in their prayers," said Todd Gloria, Mayor of San Diego.

On Friday evening, 48 members of the San Diego Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 8 left San Diego driving 18 vehicles.

The Type III Water Rescue Team deployed that day consists of 32 team members from San Diego's Fire Department and other local agencies.

They were en route to Charlotte, North Carolina to assist with local support and resources to the victims of Hurricane Helene.

"These folks are in service of our city, helping us to step up in a time of national need. I could not be prouder of them," Mayor Gloria expressed.

A spokesperson for San Diego Fire-Rescue says the rest of the crew members are staying at hotel in Texas while they await further instructions.

"We will keep the public informed on the condition of these firefighters and the entire Task Force team," Gloria shared.

San Diego's fire chief and deputy chief left for Shreveport to be with the injured firefighters.

The families of the victims have also been notified and will be transported to be with their loved ones.