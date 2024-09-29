Two different cars slam into two different buildings

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Two different cars slammed into two different buildings in Pico Union early Saturday evening and authorities say that the incidents were separated by less than 15 minutes.

The first crash, which was reported at around 7:40pm at a business in the area of Venice Boulevard and Orchard Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Firefighters say that the crash started as a two-car collision, which sent one of the cars veering into the building. One person was hospitalized and two others were evaluated by paramedics at the scene, said Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

It's unclear what caused the first crash and crews were working to remove the car from the building, which appeared to be a shipping company called Central De Envios.

Just about 12 minutes later, crews were sent to the area of West Pico Boulevard and Menlo Avenue after learning of another similar incident, according to firefighters.

They arrived to find another car had gone into a building, this time what looked to be an auto shop. The crash again began as a two-car collision, which send one of the cars hurtling into the business, firefighters said. The second car caught fire but the flames were quickly extinguished.