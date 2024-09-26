75-year-old man dies after car crash on 32nd Street and 15th Avenue

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 75-year-old man has died after getting hit by a car Thursday morning on 32nd Street and 15th Avenue, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers were called about a crash around 6:45 a.m.

A 25-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic eastbound on 32nd Street when a 75-year-old man attempted to cross and was hit by the vehicle.

The 75-year-old suffered fatal injuries.

The case is under investigation and it is unknown if speed or alcohol are a factor, according to YPD.

If anyone has information on this case, YPD encourages to call (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.