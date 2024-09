YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four people were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center after being involved in a car crash, according to Rural Metro Fire.

At about 2:55 p.m. on Monday, Rural Metro responded to a crash in the area of S. Frontage Rd. and S. Avenue 12E.

Rural Metro says crews found two vehicles with "moderate damage."

Four patients were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, says Rural Metro.