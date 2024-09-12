Skip to Content
Driver in serious condition after car crash at River Park Apartments

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A driver was flown to a Phoenix area hospital after crashing into the landscaping of an apartment, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to a call September 12 at about 2:43 a.m. regarding a crash in the area of W. 24th Street and Avenue B.

A black was Lexus was traveling west on W. 24th Street at high speeds, when the 29-year-old driver lost control and crashed into the landscaping of River Park Apartments, according to YPD.

He was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center then flown to a Phoenix area hospital in serious condition. No other injuries were reported.

YPD says speed appears to be a factor but it is unknown if impairment was a factor as well.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

