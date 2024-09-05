Skip to Content
Friend of victim recounts seeing elderly man hit by car in Calexico

KYMA
Published 3:33 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An elderly man died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Calexico.

An 88-year-old Calexico man was crossing an intersection at Heber Avenue and 3rd street when he was hit on Sunday. 

Calexico police says the driver explained he could not see the man due to the brightness of the sun. 

A friend of the victim says he would go on his daily walks and carry two small gallons of water to water the flowers. 

He shares what he witnessed when the crash happened.

“I heard the loud crash. I was outside. I saw him cross and the hit and I said they hit him! I was in shock. I went to see where he was and he was laying on the ground. He was 10 feet away from where he was actually hit,” said friend of the victim Manuel Flores.

The victim sustained injuries to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

The driver was not cited.

