Three men missing, six people recovered following boating incident

By ,
today at 6:22 AM
Published 6:28 AM

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Per the U.S. Coast Guard, a boating incident happened just before 9:00pm Eastern on the evening of Labor Day.

Nine people on board, and the boat hit the brake wall at a high rate of speed. Six people out of the nine have been recovered.

All are injured, one severely, and the three others are missing. The three that are missing are men. Multiple agencies are responding.

The boat has been identified as a 31-foot sportfish craft.

Dillon Fuhrman

Dillon Fuhrman

