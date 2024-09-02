Violent crash partially decapitates Bob’s Big Boy statue

DOWNEY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A famous statue outside a fast food restaurant in Downey, California, was damaged after a violent crash in the early morning of Wednesday, August 28.

The incident happened when a speeding vehicle sheared a fire hydrant, sending it flying towards a "Bob" statue outside a Bob's Big Boy restaurant and partly "decapitating" the figure, according to KTLA.

Downey Fire Department (DFD) said that the driver was extricated from the vehicle and treated by paramedics before being transported to the local trauma center.

He survived the incident with only moderate injuries, according to CBS News, citing local authorities.

This footage was captured by Bob's Big Boy, who called the Bob statue seen in the footage "our fallen soldier of red, white, and burger."

Bob's Big Boy later published an image to Instagram, showing the damage sustained to the head of the Bob statue after the incident.