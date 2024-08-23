Skip to Content
Crashes

Train crash in Colorado, causing several cars to derail and a possible fuel spill

By ,
today at 10:18 AM
Published 10:26 AM

BOULDER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A train crash in Boulder, Colorado Friday morning caused several cars to derail and a possible fuel spill at the site.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling southbound when it crashed into some train cars that were on the tracks.

Two conductors on board the train suffered minor injuries, and several cars left the tracks.

Police say the clean-up effort will take some time and they expect some road closures in the area for the next few days.

A nearby power line was also damage in the crash.

BNSF is investigating the incident.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content