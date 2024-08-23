Train crash in Colorado, causing several cars to derail and a possible fuel spill

BOULDER, Colo. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A train crash in Boulder, Colorado Friday morning caused several cars to derail and a possible fuel spill at the site.

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train was traveling southbound when it crashed into some train cars that were on the tracks.

Two conductors on board the train suffered minor injuries, and several cars left the tracks.

Police say the clean-up effort will take some time and they expect some road closures in the area for the next few days.

A nearby power line was also damage in the crash.

BNSF is investigating the incident.