Crashes

Single vehicle rollover crash in the Foothills

By ,
today at 5:45 AM
Published 5:56 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 8 (I-8) happened near the Walmart in the Foothills Tuesday evening.

State troopers were on scene at around 5:00pm as the rollover happened near the Avenue 8 1/2 E exit.

There was one vehicle involved and traffic was not blocked in either direction.

No word if anyone was injured and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

KYMA will the latest information on this developing story.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

