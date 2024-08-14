Single vehicle rollover crash in the Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 8 (I-8) happened near the Walmart in the Foothills Tuesday evening.

State troopers were on scene at around 5:00pm as the rollover happened near the Avenue 8 1/2 E exit.

There was one vehicle involved and traffic was not blocked in either direction.

No word if anyone was injured and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

