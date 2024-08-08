Skip to Content
Car crashes into building in Yuma

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
Updated
today at 3:43 PM
Published 3:47 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An SUV crashed into a building on Thursday in Yuma after rear-ending another vehicle.

Yuma Police Department says it happened on 4th Avenue and 8th Street around noon.

Officers say a woman driving a four-door mini SUV rear-ended a pickup truck waiting at a red light.

After the crash, the driver struck the Hope Incorporated building.

The building had to be evacuated.

Luckily, both drivers walked away with minor injuries and nobody inside the building was hurt.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

