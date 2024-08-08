Car crashes into building in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An SUV crashed into a building on Thursday in Yuma after rear-ending another vehicle.

Yuma Police Department says it happened on 4th Avenue and 8th Street around noon.

Officers say a woman driving a four-door mini SUV rear-ended a pickup truck waiting at a red light.

After the crash, the driver struck the Hope Incorporated building.

The building had to be evacuated.

Luckily, both drivers walked away with minor injuries and nobody inside the building was hurt.