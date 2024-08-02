Two injured in car crash on Avenue B

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two people were treated for their injuries after a car crash in the area of S. Avenue B and W. 8th Street, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD)

YPD says officers responded to a call regarding a crash on August 2 at about 4:31 a.m.

YPD reports that a 29-year-old man driving a Ford F-150 was traveling north on S. Avenue B, then ran a red light on the intersection of W. 8th Street, crashing in a Nissan Altima driven by a 52-year-old man.

Both drivers were taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center. The 29-year-old man was treated for moderate injuries, while the other man was flown to Phoenix in serious, but stable condition. YPD says there were no other passengers in either vehicles.

Speed nor alcohol are believed to be a factor, according to YPD.

YPD encourages anyone with information on this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.