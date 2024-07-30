One person dead in car crash, investigation ongoing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a single car crash Monday night.

In a press release, the crash happened in the area of South Somerton Avenue and West County 9th Street at around 8:15pm.

YCSO says a 2003 Nissan Altima was driving northbound on Somerton Avenue "when it passed another northbound vehicle."

In an attempt to return to the northbound lane, YCSO says the vehicle "veered off the roadway and into an agricultural field," rolling over several times, "causing the driver to be ejected."

YCSO further says the driver, identified as 53-year-old Benito Macias Bravo of Yuma, was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), where he was pronounced dead.

Bravo was the sole occupant of the car, and next of kin was notified, according to YCSO.

While it is unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash, YCSO says the investigation is ongoing.