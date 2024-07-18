Motorcycle crash closes off area near Fry’s food store

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A motorcycle crashing into a truck closed off a section of S. 8th Avenue and W. 24th Street area near Fry's food store, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to a crash Wednesday, July 17 at around 5:38 p.m.

Their investigation revealed a 2012 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on W. 24th Street at high speeds, losing control and drifting into a Ford F250 pick-up truck.

The motorcycle rider was first taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, then flown to a Phoenix area hospital in stable condition, says YPD.

No other injuries were reported.

Speed appears to be a factor but alcohol does not, according to YPD.

If anyone has information on this case, YPD encourages to call their department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.