Motorcycle crash closes off area near Fry’s food store
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A motorcycle crashing into a truck closed off a section of S. 8th Avenue and W. 24th Street area near Fry's food store, according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).
YPD says officers responded to a crash Wednesday, July 17 at around 5:38 p.m.
Their investigation revealed a 2012 Honda motorcycle was traveling westbound on W. 24th Street at high speeds, losing control and drifting into a Ford F250 pick-up truck.
The motorcycle rider was first taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center, then flown to a Phoenix area hospital in stable condition, says YPD.
No other injuries were reported.
Speed appears to be a factor but alcohol does not, according to YPD.
If anyone has information on this case, YPD encourages to call their department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.