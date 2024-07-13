SUV takes a dip into a geyser at Yellowstone

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An SUV took a dip into a geyser at Yellowstone National Park on Friday, with five people on board.

The geyser was inactive, but still contained hot acidic water, reaching temperatures of up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, and the passengers were able to escape out of the car and swim to shore with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi-centennial geyser has been inactive since a major eruption in 1922.

It's not yet clear what made the vehicle lose control and drive into the geyser.