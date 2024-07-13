Skip to Content
Crashes

SUV takes a dip into a geyser at Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park
By ,
New
today at 10:23 AM
Published 10:28 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An SUV took a dip into a geyser at Yellowstone National Park on Friday, with five people on board.

The geyser was inactive, but still contained hot acidic water, reaching temperatures of up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit, and the passengers were able to escape out of the car and swim to shore with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi-centennial geyser has been inactive since a major eruption in 1922.

It's not yet clear what made the vehicle lose control and drive into the geyser.

Article Topic Follows: Crashes

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content