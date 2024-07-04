Motorcyclist dies after crash on 32nd Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after being taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC), according to the Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to a crash Wednesday at 10:23 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Pacific Avenue.

According to their investigation, a 33-year-old man was riding an Indian Scout motorcycle eastbound on 32nd Street. A 44-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on the same road and both men were approaching Pacific Avenue. The motorcyclist turned left in front of the Silverado, leading to the crash at the intersection, according to YPD.

The motorcyclist was taken to YRMC and was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported, says YPD.

YPD mentions it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call YPD at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.