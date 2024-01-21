Skip to Content
Crashes

Three people are dead from following a medical helicopter crash

today at 2:33 PM
HYDRO, Okla. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Three members of a medical helicopter crew died in a crash in Oklahoma late Saturday night.

Air Evac Lifeteam (AEL) said the aircraft was returning to base in Weatherford when it lost contact with the operations control center just before 11:30pm.

Nearby AEL teams assisted local law enforcement with the search and the chopper was located near hydro.

At this time, AEL is not sharing the names of the crew members aboard the flight, and they have also turned over the scene and investigation to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

