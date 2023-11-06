Skip to Content
Deputies investigating two-vehicle crash

today at 6:08 PM
Published 6:16 PM

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said they are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the area of W. County 15th St. and S. Avenue 1E.

Deputies said all lanes on County 15th St. and S. Ave. 1E are currently closed in both directions.

YCSO said during the crash, an APS pole was struck and caused traffic light malfunctions in the area.

Yuma police and YCSO volunteers are assisting with redirecting traffic.

Deputies said to please avoid the area.

