Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash involving two semi-truck and two vehicles detoured traffic on Interstate 8 in Imperial County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened between Brock Research Road and a Border Patrol checkpoint.

It appears a rental van hit a semi truck from behind then it was struck by another semi.

A truck then hit the second semi.

There is no word if there were an injuries.

We are waiting to get more details from the California Highway Patrol.