Multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 8
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A crash involving two semi-truck and two vehicles detoured traffic on Interstate 8 in Imperial County Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened between Brock Research Road and a Border Patrol checkpoint.
It appears a rental van hit a semi truck from behind then it was struck by another semi.
A truck then hit the second semi.
There is no word if there were an injuries.
We are waiting to get more details from the California Highway Patrol.