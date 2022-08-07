One man dead after getting hit by car on I-8

News 11's Vanessa Gongora reports

SEELEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Highway Patrol says one 57-year-old man is dead after a vehicle struck him on Interstate-8.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on I-8 westbound near the Jaime Obeso Rest Area rest area in Seeley.

CHP says the driver was a 27-year-old man driving a 1997 Mitsubishi box truck.

They say it is unclear why the pedestrian walked into the traffic lanes directly in front of the Mitsubishi.

CHP says the 57-year-old man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.