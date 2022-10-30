Crowd crush kills more than 150 people in South Korea

(CNN) - Shock and grief in Seoul, South Korea after more than 150 people are dead and more than 100 injured following a chaotic apparent crowd surge.

Officials say tens of thousands of partygoers had gathered there for a Halloween celebration.

But many of them were crushed when partygoers packed tightly into narrow streets.

Officials say most of those killed were people in their twenties and thirties.

Among the dead are at least two dozen foreign nationals, including two Americans.

U.S. Ambassador and President respond

The U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea saying in a statement:

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives last night, to include two young Americans celebrating alongside their Korean friends and others from around the world."

U.S. President Joe Biden offering his deepest condolences and support in a tweet saying:

"The United States stands with the Republic of Korea during this tragic time."

Investigation

As of now, investigators are still trying to figure out the exact cause of the crush.

South Korea's President declares a national period of mourning as a memorial for victims grows at the scene.