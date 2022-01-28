Skip to Content
CNN Weather
By ,
today at 9:44 AM
Published 10:02 AM

Over 1,000 flights cancelled ahead of nor’easter this weekend

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) — 1,500 flights going to major East coast airports have been cancelled by airlines for Saturday.

Hurricane-like force winds and heavy snow is expected to affect the East coast from a massive nor'easter.

Boston Logan International Airport cancelled more than 200 flights.

According to CNN, forecasters say storm conditions will disrupt around 75 million people's schedules and the area that is expected be hit the hardest by the nor'easter is yet to be determined.

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar was born and raised in Yuma, Arizona and joined KYMA in January 2022.
She graduated from the University of Arizona in December 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in digital journalism and a minor in information science. In her free time she’s with her two huskies, Chemino and Roma. Jacqueline is excited to begin her journalism career in her hometown. Contact Jacqueline at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

