Over 1,000 flights cancelled ahead of nor’easter this weekend

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) — 1,500 flights going to major East coast airports have been cancelled by airlines for Saturday.

Hurricane-like force winds and heavy snow is expected to affect the East coast from a massive nor'easter.

Boston Logan International Airport cancelled more than 200 flights.

According to CNN, forecasters say storm conditions will disrupt around 75 million people's schedules and the area that is expected be hit the hardest by the nor'easter is yet to be determined.