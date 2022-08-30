Skip to Content
READ: The Justice Department’s response to Trump’s request for a special master

By CNN

The Justice Department on Tuesday responded to Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida regarding former President Donald Trump’s request for a special master to oversee the FBI’s review of materials seized in the Mar-a-Lago search.

A hearing has been scheduled for Thursday to consider Trump’s request for a special master — a third-party attorney appointed by a court to oversee part of a certain case.

Read the Justice Department’s filing here:

