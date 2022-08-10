Skip to Content
Are you a senior citizen dealing with high drug costs? Share your story with CNN

Congress is expected to soon approve a bill that aims to reduce what millions of Medicare enrollees pay for certain prescription drugs.
Congress is expected to soon approve a bill that aims to reduce what millions of Medicare enrollees pay for certain prescription drugs.

By Tami Luhby, CNN

CNN wants to hear from senior citizens currently struggling to afford their medications, as well as from those who don’t yet qualify for Medicare but are looking for help with drug costs.

Tell us about your experience. You could be included in a future CNN story.

