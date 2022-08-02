Federal grand jury subpoenas ex-Trump WH counsel Cipollone in 2020 election probe, source says



By Pamela Brown, CNN

Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN, the latest sign that the Justice Department’s investigation is heating up.

Cipollone and his attorneys are in discussions about an appearance before the grand jury, including how to deal with executive privilege issues, the source said.

ABC News first reported the subpoena.

Cipollone testified last month in a closed-door interview with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. In its seventh public hearing, the House committee played clips of Cipollone’s testimony where he agreed with other Trump officials that there was not sufficient evidence of election fraud and said that he believed Trump should have conceded the election.

Last month, the Justice Department brought two top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short and Greg Jacob, in front of a federal grand jury.

The moves signal that the Justice Department’s investigation has reached inside former President Donald Trump’s White House and that investigators are looking at conduct directly related to Trump and his closest allies’ efforts to overturn his election defeat.

This story has been updated with additional background information.

