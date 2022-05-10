Sailor dies after helicopter landing accident in Virginia, Navy says

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

A sailor died on Monday following a helicopter landing accident at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to a statement from the Navy.

The sailor, who was a part of a Naval special warfare unit, sustained injuries during training on May 5 and was subsequently rushed to a local hospital. He later succumbed to his wounds.

The accident is under investigation. The Navy will release more information after the sailor’s family has been notified.

In December, the commander of the Navy’s SEAL Team 8 died following a helicopter training accident in Virginia Beach during a fast-rope exercise where troops practice descending quickly from a helicopter, the Navy said. Cmdr. Brian Bourgeois was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bourgeois family — and we will ensure our community remains in support of and in relationship with Brian’s family and his children, for life,” Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, the commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command, said in a statement at the time.

That accident also remains under investigation.

This story has been updated with additional details.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.