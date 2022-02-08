Are you voting in the Texas primary? Tell us about it.
By Kelly Mena
Texas’ March 1 primary is only a few weeks away, and it’s the Lone Star State’s first election to be conducted under a new law that made major changes to voting procedures.
Among the changes are:
- Instituting new ID requirements for voting by mail.
- Limiting early voting hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Making it a state felony for local election officials to send unsolicited applications for mail-in ballots.
- Banning drive-thru voting.
Are you voting in the primary? Have you experienced any issues? Do you agree with the changes? Share your story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments