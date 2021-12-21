Thousands of inmates released because of pandemic will be allowed to remain on home confinement, Justice Department says

By Christina Carrega and Evan Perez, CNN

Thousands of federal inmates who were released from prison to complete their sentence from home as a preventative measure to combat the spread of Covid-19, will be allowed to remain on home confinement, the Justice Department announced on Tuesday.

Since March 2020, the federal Bureau of Prisons has placed more than 36,000 inmates on home confinement, according to the agency’s website. While more than 25,000 have completed their sentences, 7,700 remain on home confinement.

