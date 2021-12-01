Biden says ‘shelves are going to be stocked’ for the holiday season

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden on Wednesday sought to reassure Americans that shelves will be stocked this holiday season despite issues with global supply chains,

“We’re heading into the holiday season in very strong shape,” Biden said, speaking from the White House.

The President touted actions his administration has taken to speed up operations and extend hours at key southern California ports and help transport goods more quickly.

“If you watched the news recently, you might think the shelves in all our stores are empty across the country, that parents won’t be able to get presents for their children this holiday season,” Biden said. “But here’s the deal: For the vast majority of the country, that’s not what’s happening.”

The President said: “Because of the actions the administration has taken in partnership with business and labor, retailers and grocery stores, freight movers and railroads, those shelves are going to be stocked.”

