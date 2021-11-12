Trump scores two legal wins after Summer Zervos drops lawsuit and Michael Cohen’s suit against Trump Org. dismissed
By Kara Scannell
Former President Donald Trump scored two big legal victories Friday and avoided having to sit for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit after former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos agreed to drop her claims, according to a court filing, and a New York judge granted Trump’s motion to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit filed by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen against the Trump Organization.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
