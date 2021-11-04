Justice Department sues Texas over new voting restrictions

By Evan Perez, CNN Justice Correspondent

The Justice Department is suing Texas over new voting restrictions that the federal government says will disenfranchise eligible voters and violate federal voting rights law.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in federal court in San Antonio challenges the law known as SB1 passed earlier this year to overhaul election procedures in the state.

The law, which bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots and empowers partisan poll watchers, was signed by Texas’ Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in September.

The Justice Department lawsuit said the law illegally restricts voters’ rights by requiring rejection of mail ballots “for immaterial errors and omissions.” The law also harms the rights of voters with limited English proficiency, military members deployed away from home and voters overseas, the Justice Department alleged.

Earlier this year DOJ sued Georgia over its new voting law, similarly arguing a violation of federal voting rights law.

The Texas law passed following a contentious debate in which some Democrats left the state to try to prevent its approval. It was among a spate of similar laws in Republican-run states aimed in response to false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

