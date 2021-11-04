January 6 committee chair said he has signed about 20 new subpoenas that are going out ‘soon’

By Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles, CNN

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, told reporters that he has signed about 20 subpoenas and that they are going out “soon,” possibly by Friday.

Thompson would not confirm if former Trump lawyer John Eastman, who CNN has reported the committee plans to subpoena, is a part of that group, but said of the next batch of the subpoenas: “Some of the people have been written about. Some of the people haven’t been written about.”

Asked if there are lawmakers the committee is planning to subpoena, Thompson said: “Not yet.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

