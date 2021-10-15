Biden speaks with Bill Clinton after former President’s hospitalization

By Kate Sullivan and Jamie Gangel, CNN

President Joe Biden spoke with former President Bill Clinton on Friday after Clinton had been hospitalized for an infection, the White House confirmed Friday.

“President Biden spoke by phone with President Clinton this afternoon,” White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the pool traveling with the President in Connecticut Friday. “President Biden and President Clinton look forward to seeing each other again soon. President Biden wishes President Clinton a speedy recovery.”

Biden reached Clinton in the hospital and they had a nice chat, which included catching up on the latest in politics, according to a source familiar with the conversation. The two men discussed the closely watched upcoming election and the tight governor’s contest in Virginia where Clinton’s old friend Terry McAuliffe is running in a consequential race against Trump-endorsed Republican Glenn Youngkin.

The source would not share further details. McAuliffe is a former campaign co-chair for both the Clintons and is also the former DNC chair, and the Virginia race is being viewed as a test between Biden and Trump candidates in a critical state. McAuliffe has discussed the challenge of Democratic voter apathy and getting out the vote.

Clinton is still being monitored in the hospital, and continues to show signs of improvement, according to a source familiar with the situation. CNN had earlier reported that the call had taken place.

Biden alluded to the impending conversation during an event earlier in the day.

“I know you’re asking about President Clinton, I’ve been exchanging calls,” Biden said in Connecticut. Knocking on the lectern, he added, “He seems to be, God willing, doing well. And so when I talk to him, I’ll let you all know.”

Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s intensive care unit Tuesday for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream, his doctors told CNN on Thursday. He is in good spirits, talking to family and staff, and has been up and walking, according to both his doctors and his staff.

The former President was in California for a private event for his foundation and had been feeling fatigued on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after testing, according to his office. Hillary Clinton went to the event on Thursday evening to “represent both of them” and then went to the hospital to be with the former President, a Clinton spokesman told CNN.

The former President’s doctors said urologic infections are very common in older people, and they are easily treated, although they can quickly spread to the bloodstream. Clinton was expected to be given intravenous antibiotics until Friday, when he would likely be switched to oral antibiotics. His vital measurements are all stable, the doctors said.

Clinton, 75, had quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2004 and had two stents inserted to open one artery in 2010.

Clinton spokesman Angel Urena said Thursday that the former President was “on the mend” and “in good spirits.”

