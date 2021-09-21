Small aircraft intercepted by fighter jet over Hudson River for violating temporary flight restriction during UN gathering

CNN - us politics

By Oren Liebermann, Pete Muntean and Ellie Kaufman, CNN

A small aircraft flown by an Army instructor pilot was intercepted over the Hudson River Tuesday for violating the temporary flight restriction in place for the United Nations General Assembly gathering, which is taking place in New York City, according to North American Aerospace Defense Command and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a Cessna 182 entered the TFR at approximately 2 p.m. The small aircraft was intercepted by an F-16 fighter jet and escorted out of the TFR “without incident,” according to a statement from NORAD.

The aircraft, owned by the US Military Academy at West Point, was flown by an Army instructor pilot, West Point said in a statement. The instructor pilot was conducting a cadet flight lab in support of an engineering class when the aircraft “briefly” violated the TFR near the George Washington Bridge, the statement said.

FlightAware, a website that tracks commercial and other flights, shows the aircraft flying south along the Hudson River at approximately 800 feet and 130 miles per hour when it abruptly turns around and flies north at the time of the interception.

“NORAD closely coordinates air defense activities with the FAA and responds as required,” the statement said. “Temporary Flight Restriction area violations such as this one occur from time to time and are a normal part of NORAD operations.”

The temporary flight restriction for VIP movement in New York airspace was in effect from Monday at 4:45 p.m. until Tuesday at 3:45 p.m. The TFR includes the Hudson River and the East River.

The FAA is investigating.

On Tuesday morning President Joe President used his first UNGA speech to detail his vision for leading the United States into a new era of diplomacy as he sought to reassure allies — some freshly skeptical — he was moving past the “America First” era of foreign policy.

