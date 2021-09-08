Biden administration says solar energy has the potential to power 40% of US electricity by 2035

CNN - us politics

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

A new report from the US Department of Energy shows that solar energy could play a massive role in transitioning the United States’ power sector to clean energy.

The new DOE Solar Futures Study, released Wednesday, shows that by 2035, solar energy has the potential to power 40% of the nation’s electricity and create up to 1.5 million jobs — without raising electricity costs for consumers.

“The study illuminates the fact that solar, our cheapest and fastest-growing source of clean energy, could produce enough electricity to power all of the homes in the US by 2035 and employ as many as 1.5 million people in the process,” said Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

Solar currently accounts for about 3% of US electricity supply. The study shows the US would need to quadruple its yearly solar capacity additions by 2035, providing 1,000 gigawatts of power to ensure most of the electricity grid was powered by renewables.

Whether that transition can happen will largely be dependent on the renewable energy measures Democrats in Congress can pass in their upcoming budget reconciliation bill.

