Supreme Court won’t halt court order forcing Biden to revive ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

By Tierney Sneed, CNN

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the Biden administration’s request that it put on hold a lower court order requiring the revival of the Trump-era “Remain in Mexico” immigration policy.

The court’s three liberal justices publicly noted that they would have granted the request to halt the lower court’s order.

The controversial policy forces migrants to stay in Mexico as they await their US immigration court dates.

