Proud Boys leader sentenced to 6 months in jail for burning BLM banner and bringing high-capacity rifle magazines to DC

By Marshall Cohen

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was sentenced Monday to six months in jail for burning a church’s Black Lives Matter banner in December and bringing high-capacity rifle magazines to Washington, DC, days before the US Capitol insurrection.

The decision was handed down Monday by Judge Harold L. Cushenberry Jr. of DC Superior Court. Even though Tarrio was not in Washington on the day of the January 6 insurrection, the judge said Tarrio’s preceding conduct in the nation’s capital undermined American democracy.

“This court must respect the right of any citizen to peacefully assemble, protest, and make his or her views known on issues,” Cushenberry said. “But Mr. Tarrio’s conduct in these criminal cases vindicate none of these democratic values. Instead, Mr. Tarrio’s actions betrayed them.”

