Skip to Content
CNN - us politics
By
Published 3:30 PM

The week in 16 headlines

By Lauren Dezenski, CNN

This week, President Joe Biden defended his handling of the situation in Afghanistan as conditions deteriorated rapidly amid Taliban control. On Thursday, a bomb threat at the US Capitol reinforced fears of terrorism within America’s own borders.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 16 headlines.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content